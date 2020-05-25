India News | 2.90 Lakh Migrant Worker Sent Back to Their Homes States from Haryana

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As per the commitment of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to send back the willing migrant labourers to their home States, 2.90 lakh such labourers have so far been sent to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, north-eastern and other states of the country by 77 trains and 5,500 buses.

An expenditure of over Rs 10 crore has been made on the transportation of migrant labourers in a safe and systematic manner, said ADGP, CID, Anil Rao, who is also the Nodal Officer for coordinating with other States for ensuring the safe transportation of labourers under a special campaigns Code named as 'Operation Sanvedna', in Chandigarh today.

He said the migrant labourers, who have been sent to their respective states also included those of neighbouring States of Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Rao said that as per the directions of Chief Minister, the entire expenditure on the transportation of the willing migrant labourers are being made through the Haryana Corona Relief Fund set up to combat COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official statement.

He said that now only about 15,000 labourers are left in the State who are willing to return and for them, an arrangement of trains and buses have been made in adequate numbers.

Rao, however, clarified that since the number of willing migrants is less; so bus and train service to other States would continue till May 27, 2020, and labourers willing to return to their home States could contact nodal officers and district administration of their respective areas. (ANI)

