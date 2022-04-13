Kota (Raj), Apr 13 (PTI) Two men have been arrested over a message asking Muslim youth to unite and "defend" themselves and their mosques that was posted on a WhatsApp group run by BJP supporters, police said on Wednesday.

"An FIR was registered on Tuesday against Waqf Board member Salman Pathan (22) and Shahrukh (25) under IPC section 151 (disturbance of public peace) at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station following a complaint by Bajrang Dal member Yogesh Raniwal," Circle Officer Ramkishan Meghwal said.

Also Read | Tomorrow, The Universe’s Star, Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

Raniwal alleged that the provocative video clip, posted on 'Team Youth BJP' WhatsApp group, showed a group of Muslims pelting stones on a Hindu rally. He also claimed that another message asked the Muslim youth to unite and "defend" themselves and their mosques.

Police added that Pathan, on being interrogated, said his friend Shahrukh sent him the message.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 12th Roza of Ramadan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Sudharshan Gautam said Pathan is not a member of the organisation and it is being probed how he got access to the WhatsApp group strictly meant for the Morcha members.

Police added that the arrested duo will be produced before court Wednesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)