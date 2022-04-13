Mumbai, April 13: Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai and the rest of the of India will observe their 12th Roza of Ramzan on April 14. This year, Ramzan started on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on April 2 evening.

The festival of Ramzan has brought back smiles on hundreds and thousands of people as there are no restrictions this year due to the lessening number of COVID-19 cases. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn and dusk and abstain from eating or drinking water. However, they break their fast by eating dates and consuming water. Muslims who observe fast also indulge in light and nutritious meal after breaking their fast at Iftar.

It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast and only those who are ill or are traveling are exempted from fasting. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow and Delhi for the 12th roza on April 14.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 14 April 2022 05:08 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 14 April 2022 04:35 18:47

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 14 April 2022 04:23 18:31

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).