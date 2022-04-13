Korean dramas are great and supernatural Korean dramas are even better. The amount of intrigue, suspense, story they put together is simply brilliant. They make even the characters with shady profession seem aspirational. The show makers are also very smart about getting the right actor match. If they are men, these supernatural beings are so exquisite looking that you wouldn't mind siding with the Devil. One mythical creature which gets the maximum love in Kdramaland is the Grim Reaper. Gong Yoo As Goblin, Kim Soo-hyun As Alien, Jun Ji-hyun As Mermaid - 5 Fantasy Characters in Popular K-Dramas We Totally Heart!.

If you thought it's only the men who are favoured to play the person who delivers death, you are wrong. Korean dramas don't discriminate here. For us, we just get to fawn over good-looking actors and admire the ladies. Let's tell you about five such grim reapers who touched our heart and soul!

1. Goblin - Lee Dong Wook

The list had to begin with probably the most handsome grim reaper ever - Lee Dong Wook. If he is fierce, he is also funny, he is cute and god...that face! The colour black looks so good on him that we just can't get over him.

2. The Universe's Star - Ji Woo

Ji Woo plays a 19-year old High School girl who dies in an accident and becomes a Grim Reaper. When her bias kpop star Woo Joo, played by EXO's Suho, is about to die, she decides to save him. It's a cute love story and Ji Woo looks adorable.

the universe's star (2017) - web drama starring exo's suho & ji woo - grim reaper who saves lives - female lead living the fangirl life 💯 pic.twitter.com/H61ye0DHA8 — avery (@kordeurama) May 12, 2017

3. 49 days - Jung Il Woo

Jung Il Woo plays the angle of death hear who decides to help the soul of a comatose patient find people who truly love her. Sturdy, smooth-talker, clear-talker, Woo easily woos you here.

4. Tomorrow - Kim Hee-Seon

This ongoing series, streaming on Netflix, has a whole bunch of grim reapers, all dishy looking and smart! But Kim Hee-Seon stands out as Koo Ryeon. She is cool, funky, confident and says just the right thing at the right time. From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

5. Black - Song Seung Heon

While Black is probably the most absurd Korean drama series we have ever watched, Song Seung Heon as the grim reaper was quite eye pleasing, smart, not-much of a talker and extremely helpfully... just the traits we want in our man but are non-existent.

We just love grim reapers and sometimes even wonder, when our time comes, would we meet someone as cool!

