India News | 2 Booked for Extorting Rs 43.46 Lakh from Navi Mumbai Spa Owner

Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly threatening a woman spa owner in Navi Mumbai and extorting Rs 43.46 lakh from her over five years, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused had threatened the woman that they would report to authorities about the alleged illegal activities taking place at her spa, the official from Sanpada police station said.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

They allegedly demanded a monthly "hafta" (protection money) of Rs 50,000 and extorted Rs 43,46,701 from her between May 2020 and April 2025, he said.

The woman lodged a complaint on Sunday, based on which the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons, both residents of Vikhroli in neighbouring Mumbai, under legal provisions for extortion and other offences, the official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)