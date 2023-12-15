Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Two labourers died due to suspected asphyxiation at a brick kiln in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Manapur village in Kantabania area on Thursday night.

The deceased belong to Pallahara area of Angul district, they said.

The labourers had left a diesel generator running inside the room where they were sleeping, Dhenkanal S P Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra said.

“We have recovered two dead bodies this morning, while another person who was critically injured in the incident, has been admitted to hospital,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

