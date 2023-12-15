Kyoto, December 15: A Japanese man accidentally blew up his apartment while trying to kill a cockroach with too much insecticide. The incident happened on Sunday, December 10, around midnight in Kumamoto’s Chuo Ward. The 54-year-old man saw a roach in his apartment and sprayed a lot of insecticide on it.

As per the Mainichi Shimbun report, a minute later, an explosion shattered his balcony window and injured him slightly. The police found burn marks near his kotatsu, a heated table. The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan warned that insecticide spraying near electrical outlets can cause explosions and injuries. Several pest control companies agreed with this, according to the Straits Times. Philip Koehler, an entomology professor at the University of Florida, said liquid sprays can be very dangerous in some areas. He said water-based pesticides can shock people near electrical outlets, motors, or wires. He also said petroleum-based pesticides can ignite from pilot lights and gas flames. Japan: Thousands of Dead Fish Wash Up on Beach in Island Country's Northern Region (Watch Video).

The incident became viral on social media, where some people joke about it. One user on Instagram asked, “Did the cockroach die though?” Another user said, “And the cockroach laughed at the attempt while moving into the neighbours' suite.” A third user said, “These cockroaches today have become immune to everything!! The only and BEST way to kill it or them is to stomp on it hard!! It a guaranteed to WORK!!” Monkeypox in Japan: Country Reports First Death From Mpox.

This is not the first time someone tried to kill pests with fire and failed. In 2017, an Ohio woman burned down her home while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol. She spilled the flammable liquid near an open flame and started a fire that injured three people and left ten people homeless, CBS News reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).