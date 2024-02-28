Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 28 (PTI) Congress MLAs Ashok Chandana and C L Premi along with several party workers were detained in Bundi on Wednesday as they protested in support of farmers in Rajasthan's Bundi, officials said.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers and later detained the MLAs and around 100 party workers, who were later freed. However, Chandana was allegedly taken separately to the police parade ground, one of the detained party workers said.

Also Read | Indian Robotics Company Addverb Unveils India's First-Ever Assistive Dog Robot 'Trakr' at LogiMAT India 2024.

Following a call for protest by Chandana, hundreds of party workers and MLA Premi assembled at Azad Park in Bundi on Wednesday. A heavy police force was deployed on the way to the collector's office on the Kota road to stop the protesters.

Several farmer unions are agitating to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Allows Central Fact-Finding Team, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari To Visit Sandeshkhali.

Lashing out at the BJP, Chandana accused it of doing politics on Ram and Ram temple, "provoking" religious sentiments and "spoiling" social and communal atmosphere.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)