Maharajganj (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Two people were arrested with 20.5 kg charas worth Rs 2.1 crore in Maharajganj district, police here said on Monday.

Bechu (28) and Sanjeev Kumar (26), both from Maharajganj, were arrested near Baba Mandir area of Shyamdeurwa on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Gupta said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

One member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, Gupta said.

The two accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that an investigation is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN

Also Read | Private Airlines Not Using Aerobridges for Boarding and Deboarding to Save Money, Aged People Bearing Brunt: Parl Panel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)