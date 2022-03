New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Two people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital, informed Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Sunday.

The officials informed that neighbours took the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Vladimir Putin To Hold Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations in Turkey.

"An incident of cylinder blast took place in Ranjeet Nagar last night at 9 pm. Two people got injured. The windows of adjacent houses were shattered due to the blast. After the incident, neighbours took the injured to a nearby hospital," DFS said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)