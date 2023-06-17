Etawah (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Two women were killed and four other persons were injured when their auto-rickshaw collided with a pickup van on the Etawah-Kannauj road, officials said.

The incident happened Friday evening in an area within the jurisdiction of Marthana police station, Station House Officer Upendra Kumar Rathi said.

"Two women -- Allah Rakhi (60) and Neha (29) -- who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw were killed. Three other women and the driver were injured," said the SHO.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.

