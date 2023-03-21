Jhargram, Mar 21 (PTI) Two people were killed in elephant attacks in West Bengal's Jhargram district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sujit Mahato and Namita Mahato, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Collapses While Dancing During Wedding Procession, Dies in Khammam.

Sujit, a resident of Indkhara village, was returning home on his bicycle through a forest road after work around 8 pm when he was attacked by an elephant that strayed away from its herd.

The elephant picked up Sujit with its trunk, and banged him on the road from a height, killing him on the spot, officials said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar Today, Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in India To Meet Tomorrow for Ramzan Chand.

The incident triggered panic in the area, they said.

The second incident happened in Balia village in Manikpara. Another elephant killed Namita in a similar manner near her house, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)