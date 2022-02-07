Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested on Monday for allegedly abusing and manhandling security personnel at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh To Face Extreme Weather Conditions in Next 24 Hours.

The incident took place around Sunday midnight when the two men, both in their 30s, came to Shrinagar police station here to lodge a complaint in connection with an accident of their car.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Horror: Furious With Aunt For Restricting Mobile Phone Usage, Minor Sisters Axe Her to Death in Raipur District.

Another person also came there at the same time to file a police complaint pertaining to the same accident involving his two-wheeler, an official from the Shrinagar police station said.

The two brothers then started abusing the two-wheeler owner. When the policemen tried to stop them, the two brothers allegedly abused and manhandled them, the official said.

The police later arrested the two men and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)