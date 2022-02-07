Raipur, February 7: In a horrific incident reported from Chhattisgarh, two sisters aged 15 and 17 axed their aunt to death furious with her for restricting their mobile phone usage in Raigarh district in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a report in Times of India, the girls hacked the woman to death in her sleep, and then went back to their room where they slept till the screams of their parents woke them up. The accused were detained on Friday and are now in a juvenile home. The 35-year-old victim was unmarried and used to live with her brother and his family in a town around 70km from Raigarh district headquarters. The younger girl is in class 10 and her elder sister is a high school dropout. They would spend long hours chatting with friends on the victim's mobile phone, ignoring her advice to limit their talk time, say police. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped For 2 Months by 7 Minors Fuelled by Porn Films

The girls were glued to the phone, playing games, texting or talking to friends, which irritated her, said police. The trigger for the murder was an incident on February 3. The younger girl took her aunt's phone to school without her knowledge. When she returned home, the aunt slapped her in anger. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old School Teacher Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Chatrinaka, Arrested

The two sisters stormed out of the house and planned to 'end their everyday hassle' with their aunt, said police. The same night, they argued with her again over using the phone but had already planned the murder, say investigators.

The sisters pretended to sleep when everyone had gone to bed, and crept into their aunt's room around 1.30am on Friday. Police have found that the younger girl was holding the axe.

