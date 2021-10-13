Muzaffarnagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Two men were found dead with gunshot injuries in a village here Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Kumar Gautam said the victims – Paras (22) and Deepak (23) – had gone to Shakumbhari Devi temple Tuesday but did not return home.

Their bodies were found Wednesday by locals in a field in Dulhera village that falls under Shahpur police station and police were informed, police said.

Investigation in the case has started, they added.

