Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Two more persons have been arrested in connection with a blast that happened in the compound of the Indian Police Post in the Gool area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 2, officials said on Friday.

According to Mohita Sharma, Superintendent of police (SP) of Ramban, the arrested persons have been identified as Abbas Choudhary and Abdul Majid Lone, both residents of Gool.

She said that Abbas has admitted that he had thrown the 'explosive' given to him, inside the Police Post on August 2 in lieu of the promised money.

While Majid is accused of harbouring Abbas, Mohammed Farooq and Shahdin Padyar in his house on the night of August 1 for committing the crime.

"Abbas is a local Gujjar and like Majid was a member of JK Ghaznavi Force which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e Toiba (LeT). However, no weapon or incriminating document has been found from them," said Sharma.

However, Sharma declined to reveal the day when they were arrested.

Reportedly, LeT terrorist Talib Hussain of Dharhal Budhal Rajauri who was arrested on July 4 this year is said to be the mastermind of the blast who had motivated them and provided financial help to revive terrorism in Gool area of Ramban district which was once a hub of militancy in the 90s.

"The arrested Mohammed Farooq and Shahdin Padyar were paraded before the media men during a press conference on August 6 when the SP Sharma had claimed to have arrested them within 72 hours of the blast. Then it was revealed that Farooq was paid Rs 50,000 by Shahdin for the crime," said the SP.

"Rs 50,000, two cellphones and three SIM cards were already recovered from Farooq and Shahdin," she said.

Ramban SP further said that some more important arrests are expected to be made soon.

On August 6, two terrorists of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) were arrested in connection with the case.

On August 2, a grenade blast occurred near the Indian Police post in the Ramban district of the Jammu division.

A letter was found claiming of orchestrating the attack by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). (ANI)

