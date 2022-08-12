Faridabad, August 12: Angry with his wife for disobeying him by going to her maternal home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a man suffocated one of their one-year-old twins with a pillow, police said on Friday. The accused works as a labourer.

Police spokesman Sube Singh said after his wife Priya returned home, she found her son dead with blood coming out of his nose, ears and mouth.

She informed police and a team reached on spot and took the body of the child in custody, he said. Haryana Horror: Father Kills 1.5-Year-Old Son for Interrupting His Sleep in Faridabad, Flees Away When Questioned by Neihghbours.

On the complaint of the mother, a case has been registered against the accused at Old Faridabad police station. "We have handed over the body of the child to kin after the postmortem and a probe is underway. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)