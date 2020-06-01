India News | 2 More Test COVID-19 Positive in UP's Shamli District

Muzaffarnagar, May 31 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials said.

The district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28.

They have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital on, the official said..

