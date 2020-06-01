BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Motorcycles Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.63 Lakh & Rs 1.74 Lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Launched (File Photo)

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation officially announced the launch of its BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in the country. The Gixxer 250 motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh whereas the Gixxer SF 250 costs Rs 1.74 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom). The interested customers can book the quarter-litre motorcycles at Suzuki's premium dealership network. Maruti Suzuki India Partners with HDFC Bank to Offer Flexible Finance Schemes for New Car Buyers.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Launched (Photo Credits: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

Notably, the two-wheeler manufacturer has resumed operations at more than 50 percent dealerships across the country by complying with Government guidelines. The company will be initiating the dispatch of the Gixxer 250 series in the coming weeks. The deliveries for the bikes are expected to begin from mid of June across Suzuki Premium dealerships.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched (Photo Credits: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

Mechanically, both the motorcycles are powered by a BS6-compliant 249cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine. The motor is tuned to develop 26.5 PS at 9000 rpm with 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm. Transmission duties are carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox ensuring a smooth ride at low to middle rpm range. The company has also updated the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 to BS6 emission norms.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the BS6 GIXXER SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, GIXXER brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS6 update the GIXXER 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own.”