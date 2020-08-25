Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Two siblings drowned in a pond near Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, aged five and seven years, were playing near the pond in a farmhouse where their father worked as a caretaker.

Their family members who live in the farmhouse and locals took them out of the pond and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

