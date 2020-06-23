Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): In an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area on Tuesday morning, two unidentified terrorists were killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries.

"Operation Bundzoo (Pulwama). Joint Operation was launched today early morning on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Joint Operation in progress," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

"One CRPF personnel who had sustained bullet injury in the encounter and was evacuated to a hospital has succumbed to his injuries," said Central Reserve Police Force.

Two terrorists were eliminated and 2 AK-47 was recovered from the spot.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police and security forces are on the job, it added.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

