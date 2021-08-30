Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed as the Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

"In continuation of operations in #Poonch , search operations near the #LoC revealed presence of body of another terrorist with #AK47 across the #LoC. Thus 2 terrorists have been successfully neutralised by #IndianArmy," White Knight Corps tweeted.

The operation is still in progress in the area. (ANI)

