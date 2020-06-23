Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police and security forces are on the job, it added.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

