Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth was arrested by Rachakonda police for allegedly harassing a minor girl by sending sexually explicit photos through a social media platform.

"On July 6, Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police arrested Danaboina Shubham Yadav (20), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Bahadurpura, Hyderabad for harassing a minor girl by sending sexually explicit photos and messages through a fake Instagram account," said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

"Basing on the complaint given by the victim minor girl Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police has registered a case under section 354 (D), 506 IPC, Section 12 of POCSO Act & Section 66 (C) and 67 (A) of IT ACT," he said.

He informed that Yadav was apprehended from his residence at Bahadurpura based on the evidence gathered by police during the course of investigation.

"On interrogation, he admitted to his guilt and confessed the crime. The accused stated that during his intermediate education victim's sister was his classmate and they became good friends. At that time, he took photos together on his mobile phone. A few days later, he started blackmailing her to send her nude pictures and videos by threatening to upload the photos taken together on social media platforms," Bhagwat said.

"Due to fear, she shared a video of her sister while changing her clothes through WhatsApp to him. Then he created a fake Instagram account on the name and he started sending blackmailing messages and screenshot pictures of that video to the victim's Instagram with an intention to extort money from her, if she failed to give money, he threatened to upload her video on social media platforms," he said. (ANI)

