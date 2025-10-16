Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Around 200 Naxalites from the Dandakaranya region, including senior leaders, are set to surrender their arms and return to the mainstream on Friday in Bastar. According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the surrender ceremony will take place in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that 258 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the past two days. Shah described the development as a "landmark day" in the country's battle against Naxalism, asserting that the menace is now "breathing its last."

As per the Home Minister, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, while 27 had laid down arms in the same state a day earlier. Another 61 cadres surrendered in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that north Bastar and Abujhmad have been declared completely free from Naxalism, marking a defining moment in Chhattisgarh's journey towards peace and development. He said that the transformation of these regions--once synonymous with fear--into symbols of trust and progress proves that "Bastar is no longer a land of violence, but a land of hope."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India now stands on the threshold of eradicating Naxalism once and for all."Referring to the surrender of 258 Naxalites over the past two days, CM Sai described it as a powerful message that the might of the gun is fading before the strength of trust. Over the last 22 months, 477 Naxalites have been neutralised, 2,110 have surrendered, and 1,785 have been arrested -- figures that he said reflect the government's unflinching resolve to make Chhattisgarh completely free from the red menace.

Chief Minister Sai reiterated that the goal of achieving a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026, is now within striking distance. He credited this breakthrough to the state's "Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025" and the "Niyad Nella Nar Yojana." The double-engine government's sensitive policies, continuous establishment of new security camps, and rising faith in governance, he said, have together fuelled this remarkable transformation."So far, 64 new security camps have been set up in previously affected regions," CM Sai noted.

"These camps have not only strengthened our security grid but also carried the light of development and confidence to every village."Paying homage to the valour and sacrifice of the state's security forces, the Chief Minister said, "It is their indomitable courage and dedication that have freed Bastar from fear and placed it firmly on the path of peace."He added that Abujhmad and north Bastar are now completely rid of Naxal terror, while operations in south Bastar have reached a decisive phase. He praised the 'Niyad Nella Nar' initiative for laying a new foundation of dialogue, empathy, and development in the region.

Reiterating the government's firm stance, CM Sai said, "Our policy is unambiguous -- there is no place for violence. Those who choose the path of peace and progress are welcome. But those who continue to spread terror with guns will face the full might of our security forces."

Making a heartfelt appeal, he said, "The path of violence brings endless suffering, while surrender opens the way to a new life and a new beginning. For the future of your motherland and the happiness of your families, lay down your arms and walk into the light of development."Notably, India's nationwide campaign against Naxalism has reached a historic milestone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, announced that Abujhmad and north Bastar, once considered impregnable Naxal strongholds, have now been completely liberated.

Shah said this achievement represents not only a major triumph for India's internal security apparatus but also the dawn of a new era of trust, development, and compassion. In the last two days alone, 258 Naxalites have chosen peace over violence, he noted. Praising those who surrendered, Shah described their decision as "a reflection of their commitment to a brighter future and to the unity of the nation." He appealed to all remaining Naxalites to abandon violence and return to the mainstream, and join India's march toward progress. (ANI)

