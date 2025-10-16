Gwalior, October 16: In a disturbing development just weeks after the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy that claimed the lives of 20 children, another case of contaminated medicine has emerged in Madhya Pradesh. This time, a worm-like insect was reportedly found in an Azithromycin Oral Suspension Syrup prescribed to a child at Murar Maternity Home Hospital in Gwalior.

The alarming incident surfaced when the child’s mother noticed a black insect in the syrup bottle before administering it. She immediately reported the matter to civil surgeon Dr. R.K. Sharma. The syrup had been issued from the hospital’s drug distribution center. Cough Syrup Deaths: ED Raids 7 Locations in Chennai Linked to Coldrif Manufacturer Sresan Pharma Over Money Laundering Probe.

Acting swiftly, the Food and Drug Department dispatched an investigation team led by Drug Inspector Anubhuti Sharma, who ordered an immediate halt to the distribution of the antibiotic syrup. Samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and a statewide recall of the affected batch, originally supplied from a government store in Bhopal, has begun. ‘Should Not Be Prescribed or Dispensed to Children’: WHO Issues Alert Over 3 Adultrated Cough Syrups Manufactured in India, Cautions Use Globally.

Authorities are tracking the batch numbers to identify all locations where the syrup was distributed. Investigations into other pediatric medicines are also underway. If the lab results confirm contamination or substandard ingredients, strict legal action will be taken against the manufacturer or supplier.

Hospitals across the region have been directed to suspend the use of Azithromycin syrup pending the outcome of the investigation.

This incident raises fresh concerns over drug safety standards in public healthcare and underscores the urgent need for stricter quality control in state-distributed medicines for children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

