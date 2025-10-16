Chandigarh, October 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a senior Indian Police Service officer of the 2009 batch, presently posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab, along with a private individual, in a bribery case involving Rs 8 lakh. The officer was also allegedly seeking recurring monthly illegal payments from the complainant.

A case was registered by the CBI against the accused public servant and his associate on allegations that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh and monthly illegal gratification through his middleman for “settling” an FIR registered against the complainant and ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his business. DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested: Punjab Police DIG Caught Red-Handed by CBI for Taking INR 5 Lakh Bribe From a Businessman.

CBI Arrests Senior Punjab IPS Officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar on Corruption Charges

#WATCH | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Indian Police Service officer of the 2009 batch, presently posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab, along with a private individual, in a bribery case involving Rs 8 lakh. The officer was also allegedly seeking… https://t.co/OyLfVvrGPy pic.twitter.com/3hjiN9keGF — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

CBI ARRESTS DIG OF PUNJAB POLICE AND PRIVATE INDIVIDUAL IN ₹8 LAKH BRIBERY CASE#GoodGovernance #Zero_Tolerance pic.twitter.com/wOqhQ02398 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) October 16, 2025

The CBI laid a trap and caught the private individual red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the DIG at Sector 21, Chandigarh. Mathura: CBI Arrests UCO Bank Manager for Demanding INR 4 Lakh Bribe From Loan Seeker.

During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the public servant, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended the public servant from his office and arrested both accused in Chandigarh.

During searches at various premises linked to the public servant in Punjab and Chandigarh, the CBI recovered substantial cash and incriminating material, including cash of approximately Rs 5 crore (and counting); jewellery weighing about 1.5 kg; documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab; keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi); 22 luxury watches; locker keys; 40 litre of imported liquor bottles; and firearms one double barrel gun, one pistol, one revolver, one airgun, along with ammunition.

The recovery from the middleman, including cash of Rs 21 lakh. Both accused have been arrested and will be produced before the designated court on Friday. Searches and further investigation are continuing, said the prime investigation team.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of CBI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).