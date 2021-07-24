Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The Haryana police on Saturday said it has recovered 205 kilograms of 'doda post' (opium byproduct) from an abandoned vehicle in Mahendragarh district.

A police spokesperson informed that a police team had got a tip-off during patrolling about the abandoned vehicle parked on a flyover in Riwasa area of the district.

When the vehicle was searched, it led to the recovery of 13 plastic bags of doda post weighing 205 kg.

The spokesperson said prima facie, it appears that the persons involved in drug peddling were fearing arrest and left the vehicle loaded with contraband and escaped from there.

A case has been registered with the city police station, and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)