Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261.

Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each persons died in Faridabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar while one death each took place in Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Rohtak, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in coronavirus cases included Gurgaon (339), Faridabad (287), Sonipat (171), Hisar (167), Panchkula (157), Kurukshetra (131) and Sirsa (121).

The active cases in the state currently are 21,291, while 83,878 have been discharged after recovery, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Running ‘Prime Minister’s Free Solar Panel Scheme’? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth.

As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.94 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.03 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days. The COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.57 percent, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)