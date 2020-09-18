New Delhi, September 18: On the occasion of Jewish New Year, popularly known as Rosh Hashanah, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, people of Israel and Jews. PM Narendra Modi shared greetings on Rosh Hashanah in English as well as in Hebrew. The ties between India and Isreal have strengthened significantly since 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister. Rosh Hashanah 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, GIF Greetings and Messages to Send Happy Jewish New Year Wishes.

"Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" the Indian Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Israelis And Jews on Rosh Hashanah 2020:

Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. Shana Tova! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

Rosh Hashanah, also called the “birthday of the world", marks the start of the Jewish New Year. It also marks the start of the Jewish High Holy Days leading up to Yom Kippur – and a time when Jews focus their attention on repentance and reflection of action.

