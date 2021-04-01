Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) A total of 23 taluks in Karnataka have been identified as landslides prone, and an expert panel has recommended strengthening the District Level Disaster Management Committee and devising an action plan pertaining to prevention, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

The expert committee constituted under the leadership of Ananth Hegde Ashisara, Chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board, to study landslide hit regions, submitted it's final report to the Chief Minister here today.

The committee has provided guidelines for the protection of rivers and valleys in the vulnerable areas of Western Ghats and the coastal region.

It has also given several significant scientific suggestions and relief measures for the prevention of landslides, Yediyurappa said.

The committee has made numerous recommendations for the prevention of landslides, relief measures and reconstruction, the CMO quoted him as saying in a release.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has identified 23 taluks in the state which are prone to landslides, he said.

"The committee has recommended strengthening the District Level Disaster Management Committee. It has also recommended to prepare an action plan pertaining to prevention of landslides."

The Government of Karnataka will examine the recommendations and take necessary steps, the CM added. PTI

