Sambhal (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman, an official said on Thursday.

In a complaint to police, the woman's father alleged rape and claimed that she was found pregnant, Baniyather SHO Kamlesh Kumar said.

After persistent questioning, the woman named one Maniram Gupta (60), who has been arrested, he said.

The woman has been sent to a health facility for a medical examination, the SHO added.

