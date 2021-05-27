New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the 24 states have reported a decline in active coronavirus cases since last week and asserted that the national recovery rate touching 90 per cent is a positive indication.

Speaking at a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at Union Health Ministry, said: "24 states have reported a decline in active cases since last week. There are 15 states in which 1,000-5,000 cases have been reported every day. And in 13 states less than 1,000 cases have been reported while 24 states have reported a continued decline in active cases since last week."

"Overall recoveries are now exceeding the number of cases being reported on a daily basis. The recovery rate has increased from 85.6 per cent to 90 per cent now, it's a positive indication," he said.

Agarwal said a steady decline in coronavirus cases has been reported in the country for the last few weeks.

"For the last 20 days, it has continued to register a decline in different states. Where on May 7, around 4,14,000 cases were reported, it decreased to 3,48,00 and after that, it fell below 3 lakh and stood at 2,81,000," he added.

"Today around 2,11,000 cases have been reported in the country. From May 17, less than 3 lakh cases have been reported in the country. It is a positive development, we need to monitor it," he added further.

Addressing the briefing, Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and Member (Health) in NiTi Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul said, It's reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes." (ANI)

