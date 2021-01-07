Dehradun, Jan 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally rose to 92,842 on Thursday with 249 more people testing positive while six more infected patients died on the day, a health bulletin showed.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 90 cases, Nainital 53, Haridwar 28, Udham Singh Nagar 19, Pauri 15, Almora 13, Pithoragarh 13, Chamoli 7, Uttarkashi 5, Bageshwar 2, Rudraprayag 2 and Champawat 2, a state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,555, the bulletin said.

Overall, 86,737 infected people have recuperated, 1,241 have migrated out of the state and 3,309 are under treatment, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)