Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Assam government said that a total of 2,490 child marriage victim children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees between the period 2020 and 2022.

Replying to a question raised by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam, Assam Minister of Women and Child Development Department Ajanta Neog said in the state assembly that, during the period of 2022 to 2022 a total of 2490 child marriage victim children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees in the state.

"As per the data/reports of the District Child Protection Units (DCPU) of Assam, a total of 865 child marriage victim children were produced before Child Welfare Committees (CWC) in the year of 2020 (January-December), 793 child marriage victim children were produced before CWC in the year of 2021 (January-December) and 832 children were produced before CWC in the year of 2022 (January-December)," Ajanta Neog said.

According to the state government data, in the year of 2022, a total of 116 child marriage victim children in Dhubri district were produced before CWC followed by 82 in Baksa district, 61 in Karimganj district, 46 in Kamrup (Metro) district, 45 in Kamrup district, 42 in Dima Hasao district, 36 in Chirang district, 33 in Karbi Anglong district, 32 in Majuli district, 30 each in Dhemaji and Sonitpur district.

On the other hand, the Assam Minister said that, a total of 126 trafficked children were produced before CWC in the year of 2021 who were rescued by police or other agencies from different parts of the country and 140 children were produced before CWC in the year of 2022.

"The Assam government has taken some steps to prevent trafficking of children in the state including flood affected areas. Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPU) has been constituted in all 35 districts which in coordination with DCPUs work against child trafficking. The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the police department also works closely with 33 DCPUsfor prevention of child trafficking. The 1098 (Child Helpline Services) are available at the state level (known as Women and Child Development Control Room) presently which is integrated with the Emergency Responds and Support System (ERSS - 112) services of police and the Child Help Line services at district level are also ready to extend to 35 districts to provide emergency out reach services to the children in vulnerable situation," Ajanta Neog said.

Neog further said that all DCPUs have prepared resource directory and mapping of the district resources to trace out vulnerable children.

"Identified and registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, 93 voluntary organizations covering all old 33 districts to work for protection of child rights including against child trafficking. All DCPUs have prepared resource directory and mapping of the district resources to trace out the vulnerable children immediately as soon as the information received," he further said.

She also said that, to ensure the protection of children from potential exploitation or abuse in the aftermath of floods the Assam government has issued instructions to all the District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) to remain ready with Disaster preparedness plan and wellbeing of children likely to be affected by calamities like floods and to provide appropriate psycho-social and counseling support to the children in relief camps during floods. (ANI)

