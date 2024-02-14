Patna, February 14: A fire broke out in a storeroom at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar, officials said. Efforts are on to douse the flames, they added. No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. Fire in Patna Hospital: Blaze Erupts at Patna Medical College and Hospital Storeroom, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Patna Medical College Storeroom

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at storeroom in Patna Medical College & Hospital, Bihar; Operation underway to douse the fire, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/0nmwVKEXmS — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)