Hamirpur (HP), June 24 (PTI) Around 28,000 people returned to Hamirpur, the district with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, in two months, said Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena on Wednesday.

Over 28 per cent active cases of COVID-19 in the state are in Hamirpur alone, and most of these cases are of people who had returned to the district from other places, officials said.

The number of total active cases in Hamirpur stands at 90 against 318 in the state, they said.

Around 28,000 people reached their native places in Hamirpur from other parts of the country and abroad from April 26 to June 22, Meena said.

Besides, as many as 1,331 people reached Hamirpur district from various high virus load cities, including Delhi, from June 4 to 20, he added.

The samples of 70 per cent of the returnees were taken and the process of taking the remaining samples for testing was still in progress, Meena said.

He said there has been an increase in virus cases in the last few days in Hamirpur district, probably due to the arrival of the people mainly from the places where the COVID-19 infection rate was high.

So far, Hamirpur district has recorded a total of 205 virus cases. While one of them succumbed to the infection, 114 recovered from it, officials said.

Total capacity of the beds in various institutional quarantine centers in Hamirpur is around 800, and about 750 people were placed in these institutions as on June 20, Meena said.

Besides, over three thousand people have been kept under home quarantine, he added.

The dedicated COVID care centre set up at NIT Hamirpur has a capacity of 180 beds and presently 83 people are lodged there for treatment and isolation, Meena said.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 90, followed by 85 in Kangra, 50 in Solan, 37 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 10 each in Chamba and Sirmaur, two in Mandi, and one in Kullu.

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur administration has stopped issuing e-passes to people who do not have any urgent reason to visit the state in general and the district in particular, an official said.

