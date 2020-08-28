Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration on Friday said that 293 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,667 samples in the microbiology department.

"Out of the 3,667 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19 in the microbiology department, results of 293 are positive," KGMU said.

The majority of the samples that were tested positive were from Lucknow (189) followed by Hardoi with 25 samples.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 52,309 active cases in the state with 1,52,893 cured and 3,217 deaths in the state so far. (ANI)

