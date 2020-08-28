Port Blair, August 28: With the total number of coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar Island crossing more than 3,000, Airports Authority of India on Friday announced that rapid antigen testing is now available at Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair. Also, special provisions have been made for RT-PCR test counter for pax travelling to Andaman, Nicobar and Rangat passengers.

Informing about the details, AAI said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Rapid antigen testing, now available at Veer Savarkar Airport, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar. Special provisions made- RT-PCR test counter for pax travelling to Andaman, Nicobar & Rangat passengers. Ayush hospital's staff to provide immunity meds." Coronavirus Hits Remote Greater Andamanese Tribe in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Four Members Test COVID-19 Positive: Report.

On the issue of quarantine norms, the AAI said, "Passengers with negative test results will have to undergo 7 days home quarantine while those with positive results will have to undergo institutional quarantine. Symptomatic & those travelling to tribal areas continue to be tested through a free RT PCR. RAT costs Rs 500."

Here's what AAI said:

Meanwhile, Union Territory's health department stated that they recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, which took the total number of cases to 3,050 including 564 active cases, 42 deaths and 2,444 recoveries.

