Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 100 kilometres west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, said National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on September 11, 07:06:01 IST, Lat: 19.99 and Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 100km W of Nashik, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Maharashtra has been experiencing mild tremors from the past two weeks. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 98 kilometres north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at 3.57 am.

Another earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on September 5.

While on September 4, at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai. Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. (ANI)

