Kolkata, September 11: Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a rally in Hoogly recently declared that 'Corona is over'. He made these sensational claims and accused CM Mamata Banerjee of imposing lockdown in the state so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies.

Ghosh was quoted saying, "Didi's [CM Mamata Banerjee] brothers are feeling unwell seeing the crowd here...not due to fear of coronavirus but due to the fear of BJP! Corona is over! Didi is uselessly imposing a lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies." The video clip of the same is being widely shared on social media. Kolkata Metro to Resume Regular Services From September 14, Trains to Run For NEET Students on September 13.

Corona is over, claims Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh:

#Corona চলে গেছে! দিদিমণি শুধু শুধু ঢং করছেন, lockdown করছেন যাতে BJP মিটিং মিছিল না করতে পারে! Corona is Gone! Didi is uselessly imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies: Dilip Ghosh pic.twitter.com/E20mcfph29 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ - কলকাতা (@iindrojit) September 10, 2020

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 today. Notably, the top police officer had attended the "Police Day" programme on September 8, which was also attended by West Bengal chief minister.

