Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude 3.6 jolted the Kamrup area of Assam on Thursday evening, according to National Centre for Seismology.

According to NCS, the quake took place at 10.33 p.m.

Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam. (ANI)

