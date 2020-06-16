India News | 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the earthquake.

Further, deatils are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says 'Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)