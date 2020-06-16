Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J-K's Katra

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the earthquake.

Further, deatils are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says 'Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement