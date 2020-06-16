Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'

Politics Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 05:31 PM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi , June 16: Congress, the prime Opposition party in India, said the entire nation stands as one in the aftermath of three Army personnel being killed in Galwan Valley - a flashpoint of India-China face-off. The party, in a statement, criticised the central government for allegedly concealing the facts related to the border row. Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Demanding the Centre to shun silence, the Congress said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are duty bound to inform the Opposition as well as the nation, as per the norms of a democratic polity.

"Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India’s national security and our territorial integrity at all costs. Let Modi government remember that in our parliamentary democracy, ‘secrecy or silence’ are unacceptable on part of our government," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Full Statement Issued by Congress

Two soldiers and one officer of the Indian Army lost their lives in a violent clash that broke out with their Chinese counterparts at Galwan Valley last night, said a statement issued by the armed forces on Tuesday.

The casualties were not caused by gunfire, but due to a physical fight involving batons and stones. Casualties were incurred by both sides, the armed forces said in a revised statement, without specifying whether deaths were also incurred on the Chinese side.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Congress Galwan Valley India-China Tensions LAC Ladakh Randeep Singh Surjewala
You might also like
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’
India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
News

India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley
News

India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
News

All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement