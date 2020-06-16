India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'

New Delhi , June 16: Congress, the prime Opposition party in India, said the entire nation stands as one in the aftermath of three Army personnel being killed in Galwan Valley - a flashpoint of India-China face-off. The party, in a statement, criticised the central government for allegedly concealing the facts related to the border row. Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Demanding the Centre to shun silence, the Congress said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are duty bound to inform the Opposition as well as the nation, as per the norms of a democratic polity.

"Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India’s national security and our territorial integrity at all costs. Let Modi government remember that in our parliamentary democracy, ‘secrecy or silence’ are unacceptable on part of our government," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Full Statement Issued by Congress

Two soldiers and one officer of the Indian Army lost their lives in a violent clash that broke out with their Chinese counterparts at Galwan Valley last night, said a statement issued by the armed forces on Tuesday.

The casualties were not caused by gunfire, but due to a physical fight involving batons and stones. Casualties were incurred by both sides, the armed forces said in a revised statement, without specifying whether deaths were also incurred on the Chinese side.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said.

