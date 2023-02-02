Jodhpur, Feb 2 (PTI) The first G-20 Employment Working Group meeting will begin in Jodhpur Thursday afternoon to address priority labour, employment and social issues for sustainable, inclusive and job-rich growth.

The first day of the three-day meeting will explore strategies for global skills, qualification harmonization, and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies.

The panel discussion will be followed by a cultural programme and dinner at Umaid Bhawan Palace, according to an official.

On Friday, the second day of the meeting, the sessions to be held include "Overview of G20-2023 Indian Presidency Agenda", "Addressing Global Skills Gaps", "Intervention by G20 Countries on Addressing skills Gaps", "Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection", "Interventions by G20 countries on Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection".

Sessions on "Sustainable Financing of Social Security" and "Intervention by G20 countries on sustainable Financing of Social Security" will be held on the concluding day on Saturday.

Heritage walk and yoga sessions will also be held for delegates on Friday and Saturday. The delegates will also be taken on a visit to the Mehrangarh fort.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place while main intersections and other places of the city have been decorated on different themes with public participation.

Delegates from 19 nations, the European Union, nine guest countries and as many regional and international organisations will take part.

Those attending the event also include delegates from International Labour Organisation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Social Security Association, World Bank, NITI Aayog, V V Giri National Labour Institute and other partner organisations will also take part.

The G20 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

A premier forum for international economic cooperation, it comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

