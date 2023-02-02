Muzaffarnagar, February 2: A man was shot dead following a heated exchange of words at a wedding in Antwada village here, following which two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to SHO of Khatauli Police Station Sanjiv Kumar, the deceased was identified as Satish (32). Gujarat Shocker: Mother Kills Son To Clear 'Obstacle' in Extramarital Affair With Brother-in-Law, Both Arrested.

The companions of the bridegroom had arrived at the wedding and were dancing to DJ music when a confrontation among some people led to the firing of gunshots leading to the death of the man, the police official said. Mumbai: Delivery Boy Beaten to Death After Alteration at Petrol Pump in Mira Road, Police Arrest Nine Accused.

Two people have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

