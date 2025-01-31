Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) The 32nd international conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) commenced at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the three-day conference at the Vijaypur campus of AIIMS where more than 800 national and international delegates will join deliberations to foster advancements and innovations in palliative care for quality of life for patients diagnosed with terminal illness.

The conference is being organised by IAPC J&K Chapter and AIIMS, Jammu, an official spokesman said.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor exhorted the experts to keep Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) up to date and be more sensitive towards the needs of individuals diagnosed with life-threatening diseases, the well-being of families, alleviate pain and suffering and provide spiritual support.

Sinha asked the private sector to work with the administration to set up palliative care centres in backward and remote areas.

"In J&K, the administration in 2022 had set up 10-bed state-of-the-art palliative and geriatric care wards in all the districts. We have tried to bridge the urban-rural divide to a certain extent. Our aim is to deliver medical and psychological support at people's doorstep," he said.

The Lt Governor emphasised that all the experts and the IAPC should work together to promote multi-sectoral partnerships so that a human resource pool of trained caregivers is made available.

"In Palliative care, the health ecosystem and healthcare professionals have a moral responsibility to reduce the pain and suffering of patients. Apart from adopting innovative approaches to pain management, healthcare professionals at all levels should be given training for continuity in the care of such patients," he said.

The Lt Governor made valuable suggestions for the seamless integration of curative care and Palliative care in the health ecosystem.

He suggested that uniform SoPs may be prepared for community awareness, palliative support and pain management at the district level.

"Palliative Care system is constantly evolving and we need to work on a strategic framework, SoPs and its effective implementation," he said.

Sinha highlighted the need to bridge the gap in healthcare facilities and special services for the ageing population.

He also suggested developing a comprehensive healthcare package that includes regular check-ups, geriatric care, mental health support and palliative care.

