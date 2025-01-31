Mumbai, January 31: Missing Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi has been reportedly found dead near Bhilad in Gujarat. It must be noted that Dhodi, a senior leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had been missing for 12 days. He was the coordinator for the Dahanu-Talasari assembly. It is reported that Ashok Dhodi was allegedly found dead in his car, a red Brezza, which was found in a closed stone quarry in Sarigram Malafalia near Bhilad.

Soon after the incident came to light, Palghar police, along with Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, arrived at the scene in Gujarat. According to a report in FPJ, it took nearly two and a half hours to retrieve Dhodi's car from the deep quarry pond in Gujarat. Police officials said that they found Dhodi's lifeless body in the trunk upon inspecting the car. Palghar Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Crossing Railway Tracks With Earphones Plugged In Run Over by Express Train in Maharashtra.

They also said that they recovered a black jacket and a white headphone near the site before the car was retrieved. It must be noted that Ashok Dhodi disappeared all of a sudden on January 20. In the beginning, his disappearance raised suspicions of kidnapping, which prompted the Palghar police to intensify their search for him. After a 12-day investigation, cops arrested our suspects, who confessed to killing the Shiv Sena leader.

The suspects told cops that they killed Ashok Dhodi and later disposed of his body, along with his car, in the quarry. It is learned that the suspects tried to disguise the crime as an accident. During the investigation, cops also learned that Dhodi's alleged murder was orchestrated by his own brother or a close relative; however, an official confirmation is awaited from police. Palghar Shocker: Man Takes Blessings of Goddess, Dies While Climbing Down 900 Steps of Mahalakshmi Temple in Maharashtra; Family Suspects Heart Attack.

Who Was Ashok Dhodi?

Cops believe a personal animosity could also have led to Dhodi's murder. Speaking about the discovery of Dhodi's car, SP Balasaheb Patil said that four suspects are in custody, and special teams are searching to nab the three suspects who are on the run. While cops are investigating the case, they are also working to identify the mastermind behind the murder and know the true motive behind the crime.

Ashok Dhodi was a senior leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. He was also the coordinator of the Shinde faction's Dahanu assembly constituency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).