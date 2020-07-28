New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for robbing Rs 5 lakh from a sweet shop owner here, police said on Tuesday.

Varun Chaudhary supplied milk to 60-year-old Vijay Karan Sharma, who owns a sweet shop in Rohtash Nagar. He had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the sjop owner and had returned the money on July 12, police said.

However, Chaudhary was aware that Sharma would take the cash with him after closing his shop. So, he and his friends Nitin Bainsla, Ashish Goswami, Mayank Sharma and Ballu decided to rob the shop owner.

At around 11 pm on July 12, when Sharma was returning home on his scooter, Bainsla and Goswami, who were riding a motorcycle, waylaid him near Surajmal Vihar and took away cash worth Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said Chaudhary, Mayank Sharma and Goswami were arrested after being identified through technical and manual intelligence.

"We received information that Mayank would come near Chutani Manzil, Mori Gate here on Monday to meet someone. Our team laid a trap there and at the instance of informer, he was nabbed," he said.

Later, Chaudhary was held from his house in Garhi Mandu village, Bhajanpura and Goswami was nabbed from Khajuri Khas, he said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits.

Investigation revealed that Bainsla had arranged a pistol and ammunition for executing the robbery. According to the plan, Chaudhary, Mayank and Ballu waited in a car near the sweet shop while Bainsla and Goswami parked their motorcycle in the street behind the shop, the DCP said.

After the robbery, all the accused reached Garhi Mandu village and distributed the robbed money amongst themselves, he added.

The police have recovered Rs 89,000 so far, a motorcycle and a mobile phone used in the commission of crime.

