Fatehpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons, including a village head, after four cows were found dead at a cowshed run by the state government in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered on Saturday in connection with the deaths of the cows at the Nandi Gaushala in Karsuma village under Bahua development block of the district.

Chief Development Officer Satyaprakash on Sunday said the case was registered against village head Kalavati, panchayat secretary Lalit Gautam and supervisor Suresh Kumar.

He added that an adverse entry in the service records has been made against Bahua's block development officer Lalji Yadav and veterinarian Ajay Kumar Dubey.

"The four cows were found dead at the Nandi Gaushala on Friday," Satyaprakash said.

